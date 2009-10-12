AFP quotes the traveling Secretary of State on what might be the most important national security question of all, and one we should re-examine in the wake of this weekend's Taliban attack on Pakistani Army HQ:

"Yesterday was another reminder that extremists ... are increasingly threatening the authority of the state," Clinton said at a press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Milliband.

"But we see no evidence that they (the militants) are going to take over the state," the chief US diplomat said following around 90 minutes of talks that dealt extensively with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"We have confidence in the Pakistani government and the military's control over nuclear weapons," Clinton added.