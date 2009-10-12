Restrictive anti-density land regulations are responsible for many bad things, like racial and economic segregation, as well as suburban sprawl. To this list, Randall O’Toole of the Cato Institute adds another. He claims that these regulations--and not Alt-A mortgages and lax oversight of asset-backed derivatives markets--are responsible for the ephemeral and extraordinary price increases associated with the housing bubble. This simply can’t be true.

First, there is the logical problem. It is difficult for a place to experience excessive growth when its growth is excessively hindered. Prices are higher in more regulated markets, but those prices reflect a scarcity of supply, rather than irrational market exuberance. A bubble requires an increase in investment in the relevant asset, but in a supply-constrained housing market, many investors, in the form of would-be home buyers, are shut out. In the extreme case, there is no bubble in such a market, only low taxes and appreciation, which is why suburban homeowners vote for the regulations in the first place.

The second problem is reality. Economist Ed Glaeser and his colleagues have pointed out the problems of housing regulation on many occasions, but in their more recent paper, they are left with the conclusion that many relatively unregulated markets were caught up in the recent bubble.

Although data on zoning is hard to come by, we have access to a detailed survey of land regulations in the 50 largest metropolitan areas, conducted by Rolf Pendall in 2003 and discussed in a 2006 Brookings report. There is no positive relationship between tight regulations and bubble-like symptoms. In fact, declining areas in the upper Midwest and Northeast, which have the most anti-density regulations, have seen the least change in their housing prices and foreclosure rates, as the Brookings MetroMonitor shows. Why? Because the housing markets there were already dead, due to a combination of excessive land regulation and larger macroeconomic factors.