Playoff season is here! Today, TNR celebrates America’s pastime with a selection of our best baseball pieces from the archives.

"Who's on first?" by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein, September 1, 2003. How statistics geeks revolutionized baseball.

"Yankee, Stay Home," by David Greenberg, October 30, 1995. Saving urban baseball from George Steinbrenner.

"Field of Kitsch," by Nicholas Dawidoff, August 17, 1993. Is nostalgia wrecking baseball?