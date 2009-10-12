I don't pretend to be an expert in the voter dynamics of the New Jersey governor's race. But, given that

a) GOP challenger Chris Christie's lead over incumbent Jon Corzine has largely evaporated as independent Chris Daggett has bled away his support (while having little discernible impact on Corzine's); and

b) there seems to be a low ceiling on Corzine's support, so his only clear path to victory is for Daggett to take out Christie

it would seem that the decision by the Newark Star-Ledger, the state's largest newspaper, to endorse Daggett is about the best thing that could have happened to Corzine, and about the worst that could have happened to Christie.