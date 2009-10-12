In a year-long effort to recast the immigration debate, the Brookings-Duke Immigration Policy Roundtable released a set of recommendations that takes on “ways to reduce illegal immigration significantly, set standards for the legalization of illegal immigrants already in this country, rebalance current visa programs, improve temporary worker programs, and assimilate and integrate immigrants into American society.”

In addition to tackling the big ticket items like worksite enforcement, legalization, and admissions, the roundtable (I was a participant) also deliberated how to deal with the future flow of immigrants and how to engage with the Mexican government on the issue.

But in a departure from many recent proposals, the recommendations set a place at the table through vigorous discussion of how to address the assimilation of the now 38 million immigrants living across the country and what role government should play.