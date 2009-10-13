Well, OK, so I only saw the first one in the series. (And no pun intended, seriously.) But the violence-porn level was high enough for me -- and the production values looked cheap enough -- that I didn't need to see the rest.

So I was surprised to see an ad last night for Saw VI, due out later this month. The first Saw opened in 2004, meaning there's been a new installment every year since. That seems like a remarkable pace for a movie franchise.

But it turns out (thanks to some data from the-numbers.com) that there's not much Saw-fatigue out there: The series is by far the most successful one ever. The average profit margin for the top 45 grossing franchises of all time (where Saw is #44) is 605%. Saw's average margin is three times higher at 1,804%. (The next closest are Home Alone (1,365%), Jaws (1,341%), Star Wars (1,055%), and Lord of the Rings (986%).)

Why do film-goers love Jigsaw? I have no idea. But one factor might be the pace at which a new film is released. This chart plots profit margins versus the number of films per year for a franchise (so the highest value for this latter category here is 1, meaning one film released per year):