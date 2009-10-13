The firm is also right to note that a large proportion of the taxes on “Cadillac” health plans will fall on the affected consumers. I personally prefer even stiffer taxes on health benefits, with one caveat: that the tax be levied only on benefits provided to high-income workers who can afford to pay. Blue-collar unionized workers who make less than six-figure incomes deserve greater protection.

Then we hit the dicey parts. PricewaterhouseCoopers assumes that 100% of these costs will be shifted onto consumers. This extreme assumption is dicey, given consumers’ obvious incentive to shift coverage to cheaper plans and insurers’ obvious incentives to trim their offerings to minimize the tax hit. The memo also presents extreme trend projections that imply Congress will sit idly by and allow these tax provisions to reach a huge proportion of the insurance market. This is, to be kind, counter-intuitive.

Two especially tendentious matters deserve mention. PricewaterhouseCoopers assumes that any reduction in Medicare or Medicaid payments to medical providers will result in “full cost shifting” onto private payers. During the 1980s, eons ago in health policy years, this was plausible. It isn’t remotely plausible now.

AHIP might want to coordinate its story with its conservative allies. This July, the Heritage Foundation trumpeted a Lewin Group analysis of these very issues. Lewin reports:

The available research shows that not all of uncompensated care and government payment shortfalls are passed on to private payers as higher charges…. Our own analysis of hospital data indicates that about 40 percent of the increase in hospital payment shortfalls (i.e., revenues minus costs) in public programs were passed-on to private payers in the form of the cost-shift during the years studied…”