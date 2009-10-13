It's never a good sign when the firm you hired to conduct a policy analysis is publicly blaming you for its misleading nature barely a day later. Here's PricewaterhouseCoopers clarifying a few details about the controversial report they prepared for America's Health Insurance Plans:

America's Health Insurance Plans engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers to prepare a report that focused on four components of the Senate Finance Committee proposal:

*Insurance market reforms and consumer protections that would raise health insurance premiums for individuals and families if the reforms are not coupled with an effective coverage requirement.

*An excise tax on employer-sponsored high value health plans.

*Cuts in payment rates in public programs that could increase cost shifting to private sector businesses and consumers.

*New taxes on health sector entities.

The analysis concluded that collectively the four provisions would raise premiums for private health insurance coverage. As the report itself acknowledges, other provisions that are part of health reform proposals were not included in the PwC analysis. The report stated on page 1: