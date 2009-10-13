Now – and here is where my irritation starts coming in – just maybe this could have worked out if MacFarlane and company had gone to the trouble of creating an interesting new world for Cleveland. Mary’s friend Rhoda, for example, did not take a job at a radio station with a grouchy boss and a vainglorious announcer – the show, recently released on DVD, worked rather well because the character was situated in a completely different life than Mary Richards’. Or, the geneaology of the spinoff traces back to the radio show Fibber McGee and Molly, which in the forties spun off The Great Gildersleeve and Beulah, a show about the McGees' black maid – as it happens, played like Cleveland by a white man. Both shows were hits – partly because neither aped the parent show at all.

Cleveland, however, has been plunked into a virtual blow-by-blow reproduction of Peter Griffin’s situation in Quahog. The bloated, goofy son is a Chris Griffin retread. The randy, hyperarticulate toddler, an especially shameless retread, is a dusky Stewie. The hillbilly neighbor (white, for the record) is a stand-in for sex addict neighbor Quagmire. The low-key Every-hombre Latino immigrant neighbor who happens to be a bear and yet is casually treated like a person is perhaps the funniest thing on the show – or would be if we hadn’t been enjoying the exact same bit from Family Guy’s dog Brian for ten years now.

And then Cleveland’s new wife barely has an identifiable personality, and differs from Lois Griffin largely in having a big butt. The show is basically Family Guy in blackface – and what isn’t black in it is so shamelessly ripped off from Family Guy that it’s hard to believe it’s the product of creators who are usually so studiously “post-” obvious stunts of the sort. It feels like something Family Guy itself would venture in one of their ironic cutaways, in which case it would have been a choice one. But this is intended as a franchise that will run for years, stacking up something like 200 episodes and running endlessly in syndication. In which case the joke will wear off, and in fact, by my lights, become irritating.

The question is: would the Family Guy people create a show where a white supporting character – say, paraplegic Joe voiced superbly by Patrick Warburton -- moves to another town and settles in with retreads of the Family Guy characters? No – it’d be seen as folly to let that get beyond a conversation over beers. The reason it felt right to pull this with The Cleveland Show is because of a sense that blackness is so much a “thing,” so diverting in itself, that painting the Family Guy people brown makes artistic and commercial sense.

And there was a time when it did – but it was a time we’re all happy to be past. The Cleveland Show is reminiscent of all-black productions of musicals in the old days such as the Hello, Dolly! with Pearl Bailey. The underlying notion was that because you couldn’t cast a black performer in a non-black role in a mainstream production, it made theatrical sense to concoct an occasion for there to be a black Dolly, a black Horace Vandergelder, a black Barnaby singing “It Only Takes a Moment.” What mattered was not the particulars of the performances – the names of the performers in these all-black mock-ups, other than the superstar leads, were quickly forgotten – but the fact that black people were doing them at all.