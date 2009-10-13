It's amusing enough that when the RNC launched its "avant garde, technically" web site this morning the link for "Future Leaders" led to a blank page. More amusing still is that now that they've fixed it, the page has this to offer:

Who are the future leaders of the Republican Party?

You are - you, the people who make America work. We built GOP.com for you because we recognize you want a place to express yourself where our elected leaders —the people you elected to do your business in Washington DC—can hear, respond and interact with you directly....

GOP.com is going to profile future leaders, sometimes elected leaders, often people who simply lead by doing, by partnering, mentoring or getting involved in their communities.