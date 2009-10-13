Well, that’s the way I read the headline in The Washington Post.

“Russia Dismisses Iran Sanctions” was how it was actually written, followed by “Russian Foreign Minister: Threats of Iran Sanctions Won’t Work.” The dispatch is from Mary Beth Sheridan, a savvy reporter to whom I’m becoming attached. There are slight differences between the Post piece and the report in the Times, “Russia Resists U.S. Position on Sanctions for Iran,” by Mark Landler and Clifford J. Levy. Then there was “US, Russia: Iran No sanctions yet” in The Jerusalem Post. I read the Post headline a bit differently: “No sanctions, period” is how it looked to me.

Mrs. Clinton can make a cupcake out of a turd, and she has. From the Jerusalem paper:

US President Barack Obama - who visited Russia in July - has vowed to “reset” US-Russia relations. On Tuesday, Clinton apologized for missing that meeting because of a broken elbow.