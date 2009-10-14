Since 2001, the firing rate in the private sector was an average of 3.5 times the rate in the public sector, while the hiring rate for the private sector averaged 2.7 times the rate in the public sector. This difference does indeed seem to be largely driven by the change in firing rates in the private sector during recessions.

Still, it's not clear why increased job security would explain some or part of the public sector wage premium. If anything, knowing that you'll earn a certain salary with a high probability should make you more willing to accept less.

A couple more thoughts on this:

- Alan Krueger, now with Treasury, wrote a paper on public-private pay differences in 1988 and found a similar premium for public wages. One intriguing cause he puts forth for this is that the government is just acting like any other big employer:

it should be noted that some large private sector firms pay wages that are at least as high as the federal government and that wages apear to rise with employer size (see Brown and Medof 1985). The federal government, it should be remembered, is the single largest employer in the U.S. Although the reasons for the employer size-wage effect are far from clear, the federal wage premium may be closely related to the size of the government.