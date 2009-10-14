Editor's Note: A few months ago, I started posting a daily list of articles worth reading--and then dropped it. It still seems like a good idea, though, so I'm starting it up again.

Mike Tomasky thinks "reform looks to have the votes to pass" but warns "[t]here will be heart-attack moments between now and passage."

Ezra Klein thinks Ron Wyden made some progress on his free choice amendment.

Merrill Goozner thinks we shouldn't be so enamored of high-tech medicine.