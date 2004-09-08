Baser Passions

If there is a silver lining in Gibson's self-indulgent theatrics, it is that they make it difficult to forget that one is watching a movie. Even as his bells and whistles tell us what emotions we should be feeling at any given instant, they simultaneously make it difficult to experience those emotions genuinely. Given what transpires onscreen, this is a considerable, if unintentional kindness. The litany of abuses Jesus undergoes--the gruesome and interminable flaying, the beatings too numerous to recount, the slow nailing to the cross, the final, arterial spear thrust--have been described in enough detail on enough occasions that I'll spare readers another gory rundown. (It is, however, worth reminding once again that the majority of the brutalities Gibson recounts are based not on the Gospels but on the visions of Anne Catherine Emmerich, an early 19th century Austrian nun.)

The graphic images of torture and mutilation are undeniably powerful. But then, such images generally are, a fact of which few people could be more aware than Gibson, who has predicated his career on the marketability of bloodshed. While his piety has of late been well-advertised, his affection for cinematic violence has been in evidence far longer, from the cartoon carnage of three Mad Maxes and four Lethal Weapons to the martial slaughters of The Patriot and We Were Soldiers. In particular, Gibson has shown an unhealthy fascination with the systematic brutalization of human flesh, offering himself up for graphic torture in Lethal Weapon, Braveheart, Conspiracy Theory, and Payback. His genius in The Passion of the Christ lies primarily in having found a way to sanctify his own perverse obsession. (For anyone who thought the film might have marked an artistic turning point, think again: Gibson's first post-Passion project is Paparazzi, which he produced and which opened in theatres last week. The storyline? A Hollywood star wreaks an ultra-violent reckoning on his media persecutors. That Mel, always a kidder.)

Though Gibson has said that his film is about compassion, mercy, and forgiveness, these ideas are in scant evidence. Even the brief flashbacks to earlier moments in Jesus' life focus on his promise to die and return but skip his teachings. When he rises at the end--in a 90-second coda to the two-plus hours of torture and death--it is to the sound of martial drums; a viewer unfamiliar with Christianity could be forgiven for assuming Jesus had come back to offer retribution rather than forgiveness. In the end, The Passion of the Christ has almost nothing to say about Jesus' life or faith beyond the blessedness of his death. Well, that and the fact that it was all the Jews' fault. The film is quite explicit on this point. Caiphas et. al. arrest Jesus in the dead of night and conceal the arrest from the Roman authorities. They pass a death sentence on him even though, as they note, it is not in accordance with their own laws. They take him to Pilate and demand his execution. Pilate refuses, sending them to Herod. When Herod, too, refuses they go back to Pilate, venue shopping for a death sentence with a zeal that would awe John Ashcroft. Pilate once more refuses, offering instead to have Jesus severely punished. The messiah is then scourged to within an inch of his life in an exhibition of sadism that would satisfy the bloodlust of a piranha. But the Pharisees, who watched the torture approvingly, are still unsated and demand, under threat of violent rebellion, that Pilate now crucify the blood-drenched, half-dead Jesus.

Many of these details, of course, appear in the Gospels, and defenders of The Passion could argue that, yes, the film does lay the blame for Jesus' death on the Jews, but it does so only because the Gospels do as well. For obvious reasons, that is not the most common defense offered. (And even it would have to contend with the fact that Gibson, again following the lead of the nun Emmerich, goes far beyond the Gospels in exonerating Pilate.) Instead, defenders typically argue that the film is evenhanded because it shows good Jews and bad Jews, just as it shows good Romans and bad Romans. But this is silly. Yes, the Roman soldiers assigned to brutalize and crucify Jesus are, for the most part, sadistic thugs. But, to state the obvious: These are torturers and executioners; one would hardly expect them to have the most refined moral sensibilities. Their leaders, however--Pilate, his right-hand man, Abenader, and his wife, Claudia--are all presented as compassionate souls who make every reasonable effort (and more) to spare Jesus' life. There are also a few good Jews outside of Jesus' immediate circle. But they are few and far between in a mob that brays for blood, and none are members of the Jewish leadership. (A single, momentary dissenter is whisked away in an early scene and not heard from again.) So while the mechanism that martyred Jesus was Roman (of this there can be little doubt), the will that set it in motion was exclusively, and maliciously, Jewish. I will leave it to those of greater faith or expertise to debate whether this is a reasonable interpretation of scripture and/or history. But to argue that The Passion of the Christ does not indict the Jews is to ignore what is onscreen.

Is Gibson anti-Semitic? I doubt it, though given the obvious contempt he had for the mincing gay caricatures of Braveheart (and the comic relish with which he killed one of them off), I wouldn't want to place any bets on his broadmindedness or his compassion. More likely he simply didn't care whether he played into a millennia-old defamation--at least not until it became clear that he could use the resulting controversy to portray his film as the object of attempted censorship and, thus, recommend its viewing as an act of faith. It was a diabolically clever bit of marketing. Nor does Gibson appear to be done yet. The DVD version was made available in special 50-unit "Church packs"; the fact that they actually cost more per unit did not prevent Amazon from quickly selling out. The DVD also contains a flyer offering all the Passion paraphenalia one could ever desire: the soundtrack, the picture-book, the movie poster, the t-shirts, the album of songs "inspired" by the film, and the Passion-themed jewelry, including a silver pendant shaped like one of the spikes driven through Jesus' hands, "presented in an elegant velvet jewelry box." The Passion of the Christ may have been an unexpected career twist for Mel Gibson. But it is one utterly in keeping with his long dependence on blood money.