Red State maestro Erick Erickson has a plan for dealing with heretics, even if it requires conflating the worlds of Narnia and Oz:
Olympia Snowe has sold out the country. Having been banished to our world after Aslan chased her out of Narnia, Snowe is intent on corrupting this place too.
So we should melt her.
What melts snow? Rock salt.
I’m going to ship this 5 pound bag of rock salt to her office in Maine. It’s only $3.00. You should join me.
It is a visible demonstration of our contempt for her. First she votes for the stimulus. Now this.
It’s time to melt Snowe. ORDER YOUR BAG HERE.
Tea, salt, who knows what foodstuff the right will seize upon next to reify their political petulance?