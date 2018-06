One day after launching its new website with great fanfare and to great ridicule, the RNC has already changed the name of chairman Michael Steele's blog from "What up?" (which attracted a considerable portion of the aforementioned ridicule) to "Changing the Game." No irony intended, as far as I can tell.

You can find Steele's musings on life, politics, and the GOP--beginning with his observation that "The Internet has been around a while, now"--here.