Class Notes

Stillman's characters are not just at, but seemingly from, a more innocent age. Young people with old money, they teeter between modernity and an anachronistic, half-imagined past. They recognize that their world--and with it perhaps their own relevance--is fast receding, and struggle with how to respond. Charlie (Taylor Nichols), the most philosophical (and most self-dramatizing) of the bunch, is obsessed with this obsolescence, declaring, "This is probably the last deb season as we know it," or, more succinctly, "We are all, in a sense, doomed." Audrey (Carolyn Farina), the Austen fan, loses herself in literature, adopting an almost nineteenth-century sense of propriety, while Cynthia (Isabelle Gillies) chooses the opposite path, an experiential journey of sex, drugs, and brutal honesty bordering on cruelty. Nick (the indispensable Christopher Eigeman) affects a marvelously witty air of sardonic snobbery. When, after a long disquisition on sartorial decline, Tom asks, "You're obviously talking about a lot more than just detachable collars," he smiles: "Yeah, I am."

Stillman sketches his characters with gentle humor, capturing not only their foibles and foolishnesses but the earnest intentions behind them. Complications and misunderstandings (some of them romantic) arise, but they are almost always the result of people doing what they imagine to be the right thing. By the end of the film, it is the figures with their heads furthest in the clouds--Tom, with his sophomoric socialism, Charlie, with his tragic class consciousness, and Audrey, with her archaic manners--who are revealed to be the most heroic.

By then, the SFRP has for all practical purposes dissolved. As the debutante season comes to a close, the group's amusements become ever more "modern": Bridge gives way to strip poker; discussions about God to games of "Truth"; cocktails, in one instance, to mescaline. The center cannot hold and, one by one, the group scatters. Nick is exiled to the home of a stepmother "of untrammeled malevolence." The girls abandon their erstwhile escorts for dates with real romantic potential. Even Audrey is persuaded by Cynthia to accompany her to a party at the Southampton home of Rick Von Sloneker (Will Kempe), a cad as indelible as any portrayed in film or literature. Stillman wryly presents Audrey's decision as a potential tragedy, one that supplies Metropolitan with its winsome, ironic climax. A film that began with its hero mocking the ridiculousness of Mansfield Park's central dilemma--whether it's ethical for a group of young people to put on a play--ends with him seeking to head off a moral crisis no less absurd, a young woman's attendance at a weekend house party. Somewhere, Jane Austen is laughing.