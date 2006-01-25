She begins her search calmly enough, but becomes increasingly agitated as she can find no sign of her daughter. Other factors subsequently contribute to her anxiety: Though there are more than 400 people on the plane, none of them ever noticed Julia, and the crew seems skeptical the girl was ever on board. Her belongings are missing, as is her ticket, which Kyle had put in her own pants pocket. The passenger manifest doesn't include Julia's name. Kyle responds to these developments with heightening paranoia and anger--demanding ever-more intrusive searches of the plane, accosting an Arab passenger--until a radio call back to Berlin reveals the appalling truth: Julia died days before, falling from the same rooftop as her father. In her grief, Kyle had simply lost her mind, hallucinating that Julia was alive and accompanying her on the plane.

Had the movie ended here, it would have been a drab, ill-spirited little picture, though one with at least some minimal shred of authenticity. But this flight is bound for a considerably more ridiculous destination. (Spoilers ahead, though believe me, this is a story that merits spoiling.) Julia is not dead and Kyle is not insane. Rather the two of them have been caught up in a conspiracy so fiendishly complex that it is, in fact, utterly idiotic. In an uncharacteristic spasm of credulity, Roger Ebert described Flightplan's plot as "airtight," which it is to approximately the same degree as a whiffle ball. There are far too many inanities to catalog here, so I'll describe just one: For the villains' plan to succeed, it was not merely convenient, but necessary that not a single soul on the plane ever notice Julia--not when she boarded, not when she and mom moved to an empty row for a nap, not when she was drugged by the conspirators and pulled from her seat and stuffed into a food bin and carted away. Had anyone on the flight ever noticed any of this (or had Kyle not moved them to an empty row, or not fallen asleep, or--whoops, I promised only one inanity) the entire plot would have failed. And here you thought it was impossible to plan more shoddily than the Bush administration did for post-war Iraq.

But perhaps worse even than Flightplan's historically moronic conspiracy is its tone. In part because the plot is so asinine, the movie focuses largely on Kyle's emotional state. She doesn't do so much as feel, in agonized frame after agonized frame. Her grief over a dead husband and missing child is the only real hook the movie has to get viewers involved, so it fetishizes her pain relentlessly. The result is something akin to emotional pornography.

Jodie Foster's performance is not exactly bad, but it is painfully one-note. She careens around the plane, her face tight as a drum, in varying states of rage and panic. It's the kind of Big Performance that is supposed to make a film, but in this case renders it very nearly unwatchable. Foster has never worn stardom lightly, and in recent years that discomfort has become evident onscreen as well as off. This is the second consecutive starring role (the first was 2002's Panic Room) in which she has played a terrified single mother trying to protect her child from villainous predators. Indeed, the theme of predation on women and children runs through most of her major performances, with her initially in the role of victim (Taxi Driver, The Accused) and later in that of protector (The Silence of the Lambs). When, in Flightplan, she pleads for help finding her daughter because, "People do things to little girls, sick things," it seems as though she is speaking from the anguished pseudo-experience of having played a hooker at the tender age of 13.

Flightplan has more of everything than Red Eye: A bigger budget, bigger star, bigger emotions, bigger plot twists, and, of course, a bigger plane (which does, incidentally, get blown up at the end). One can almost hear the satisfied voices of the producers when, upon first seeing the airliner, Julia says, "It's so big," and Kyle replies proudly, "It's the biggest." It is yet another proof that, in Hollywood, bigger is usually worse.

The Home Movies List: B+ Entertainments

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002). Another mid-level film demonstrates the considerable virtue of just not screwing up. Nothing in it is great, but nothing is lousy either, and the result is surprisingly satisfying. Compare this to an earlier stab at Dumas, 1998's The Man in the Iron Mask, whose fistful of international stars (with their competing accents) and welter of intersecting storylines contributed to a sodden, ill-shaped mess.



Cellular (2004). Kim Basinger seems to me a meta-actress: She knows there's a craft called acting and she's seen it up close enough times that she can manage a reasonable facsimile. In Cellular, her typically mannered performance as a kidnapped high-school teacher is a little off-putting. But it's more than made up for by Chris Evans's easy surfer charm as the unlikely hero whose cell phone she calls at random. Further evidence that when it comes to thrillers, simplicity is usually a virtue.



Sky High (2005). Okay, maybe this is more of a B-, but it's a likable underachiever. This tossed-off family film about a child of famous superheroes who hasn't yet come into his powers doesn't have a tenth the wit or imagination of Pixar's magnificent The Incredibles. But it knows it doesn't, and this recognition gives it a good-natured hokiness that more ambitious films generally lack.



"Law %amp% Order" (hasn't it been with us always?). Where did the B+ movies go? To the little screen, where the whole point is to find an infinitely replicable formula and stick with it. Future historians will be able to argue the relative merit of "CSI"'s flow-chart forensics, but for now "Law %amp% Order," with 16 seasons and innumerable cast changes under its belt, is the reigning champ.