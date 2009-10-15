I've highlighted a couple recent papers investigating the causes of the commodity price boom, pre-crisis. This one chalks it up as a perfectly expectable response to rising demand, while this one says that though there's little evidence of manipulation, the financialization of commodities did allow the market to develop a bubble.

Now here comes a third paper from a group of Fed economists examining another possible cause for the oil price boom -- the interplay between Federal Reserve decisions, the dollar, and countries who try to align their monetary policies with the U.S.:

This explanation, which for convenience we will call the "dollar bloc" story, starts with the premise that many developing economies have pegged their currencies to the U.S. dollar. Accordingly, when the Federal Reserve loosened monetary policies, starting in the fall of 2007, these developing countries had to loosen their policies as well, even though such loosening was not appropriate to their economic circumstances. This led to an overheating of their economies, excess demand for commodities, and sharp increases in commodity prices.

But the researchers, Christopher Erceg, Luca Guerrieri, and Steven Kamin, find this explanation lacking. First, the following chart shows how interest rates in dollar-linked countries didn't, as conventional wisdom presumes, follow the U.S.'s downward: