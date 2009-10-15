Matthew Yglesias thinks the health care industry should shut up and take what the Democrats are offering, because they'll never get a better deal. I'm not sure he really has their best interests at heart, but he's almost certainly right.

Peter Orszag thinks you should exercise more and eat right--and shows you how it's done.

Ezra Klein thinks liberals should learn the difference between holding a seat in the Senate and getting that senator's vote.

Igor Volsky thinks Susan Collins should make up her mind about what she really wants out of legislation. Now, if only a few other senators heeded that advice as well....