On Thursday, Jeff Smokler of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association contacted me to defend the organization's study, which I had criticized as "fishy." Actually, to be clear, he had contacted me late on Wednesday, a few hours after I'd try to reach him and some of his colleagues. But I wasn't able to get back in touch with him right away, so we weren't able to speak until yesterday.

My primary criticism, as you may recall, was that the study was deliberately misleading in its presentation of the information. Along with an accompanying letter sent to Congress, the study highlighted predicted that reform would produce some scary premium hikes, noting only as an afterthought--in the text of the report itself--that for many of these people subsidies would mitigate some or all of the increase, to say nothing of the many people who got insurance they could not previously obtain at all.

In addition, I noted, the report did not take account of other measures that would actually translate into reduced costs, such as the availability of a "young invincible" policy--basically, a stripped-down catastrophic policy that young people could buy at much lower rates--as well as the efficiencies of insurance exchanges and long-term drivers of cost savings. Another element, which I didn't mention originally but belongs on that list, is a provision that would let young adults stay on their parents policies until they turn 26.

In the course of a respectful back-and-forth, Smokler made two basic points. First, he said, BCBSA hadn't hidden those facts. The report made clear it was leaving out a few things. Second, he said, many of those factors really wouldn't have had a huge effect anyway, according to calculations by the accounting firm Oliver Wyman.