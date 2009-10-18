Mayo receives much praise for its high-quality care. Some effusive praise has come from the President of the United States. That praise is well-deserved. So the above paragraphs should give one special pause. Mayo and other flagship institutions provide excellent, sometimes surprisingly cost-effective care. Yet how should we think about these institutions in light of the reality that many choose in varying degrees to channel their services towards a relatively privileged slice of the American population?

Most obviously, MacGillis’s story provides a timely reminder about the nature of elite medical care. The best medical centers conduct amazing scientific research and provide compassionate care. They are economic and social pillars of their communities. Flagship institutions such as Mayo provide crucial models of best-practice innovation and care. Admirable as they are, they are not charities in the normal sense of that term. They are also economic animals that respond to business opportunities and imperatives.

I sent MacGillis’s article to a friend working the business side at the University of Chicago Hospital. He jovially responded: "Location, location, location." UCH has attracted serious criticism for some tough medical and financial decisions that affect Medicaid patients and the uninsured. UCH and Mayo are exploring related strategies: looking to others to provide basic primary care, while delivering more complex--and more lucrative--procedures and advanced care.

UCH could use some help on Chicago’s south side, which is a lot closer to Rochester, Minnesota than are Mayo’s Arizona and Florida sites. Medicaid accounts for more than 30 percent of UCH’s inpatient stays, six times the rate of Mayo and far higher than the rate at Northwestern, our most prominent Chicago competitor. About 2/3 of our emergency department patients are on Medicaid or are uninsured. This is a serious financial challenge, especially given Illinois’ low levels of Medicaid reimbursement.

MacGillis interviews some doctors who note the naïveté of holding every hospital to the standards of technical proficiency Mayo achieves. This is right. I admire Mayo’s team approach, and I hope it is widely emulated. An institution that serves more severely disadvantaged patients will face greater obstacles than Mayo does in providing excellent care. In this light, the VA’s quality improvements over the past 15 years are especially impressive.