She called back some of the young electoral dropouts in her own studies to see why they were pulling away from politics. She cites the answers from three of them as revealing: "One of them said, 'I'm tired of politics, I need a rest.' A second said, 'When is Obama up again?' The third said, 'I don't like what any of them are doing in Washington, opposing Obama's agenda.'"

Lake is worried that Obama and his team have shied away from giving their supporters an "interpretation" of the fight in Washington, and sees their outreach to the under-30s as, at best, only "intermittent." The battles in Washington could mobilize rather than turn off Obama backers, she said, if they understood that the president was resisting forces trying to block the changes he promised in the campaign. "If you are getting things done, then the discord doesn't matter," she said.

Linda DiVall, a Republican pollster, also sees the malaise among the young as "a factor that's inhibiting Democrats right now," and said that soaring unemployment, which has had a particularly damaging impact on the young, could weaken their loyalty to Obama "if they believe he hasn't done anything to change the job situation."

But for Rock the Vote's Bates, the biggest problem could come if Democrats give up on trying to turn out the young until the next presidential election. "It's like a party for which you send an invitation to people, those people show up -- and then you get mad at the people who don't show up, even though you didn't send them an invitation," he said.

Fred Yang, another Democratic pollster, said his party has to realize that it will not win "just by getting our usual suspects out to vote, we have to expand the pool." The old politics of ignoring the young is simply not an option.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

E.J. Dionne's e-mail address is ejdionne(at)washpost.com.

(c) 2009, Washington Post Writers Group