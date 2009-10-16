But other experts point out that NAEP math scores rose more substantially in the pre-NCLB era because teachers were introducing new methods of math instruction and because charter schools, which provided a competitive incentive to improve curricula, were coming onto the education scene. Now, for NAEP scores to jump higher, more reform is needed. "You put a reform in place, and you get some gains, and you squeeze all the juice out of that reform," says Amy Wilkins of Education Trust. "You get to a plateau, then you need to do the next thing to get a little higher."

What is that "next thing"? With NCLB up for reauthorization soon, it's a critical question.

First, Congress shouldn’t let states set their own standards for student achievement anymore. "School boards and the unions lobbied heavily in the debate over NCLB that states and communities be allowed to make their own standards," explains Jeanne Allen, president of the Center for Education Reform, "so NCLB lost some teeth." The revised NCLB should demand that states implement common achievement standards--whether they are goals tied to the NAEP or those eventually proposed by the Common Core Standards Project, which numerous state officials committed to earlier this year. Allen proposes that the government "not give a penny to states that aren't aligned" with the national standards.

And schools need better teachers, too. "You can have really high standards, but they become like museum pieces and people just admire them, unless you have the teaching force to get people up to standards," Wilkins says. For starters, teachers need to be better-trained in their subject areas. Charles Barone, director of federal policy at Democrats for Education Reform, points out that eight-graders whose teachers majored in mathematics scored an average 289 out of 500 on the most recent NAEP, while those whose teachers didn't have a math degree scored 279. "That's almost ten years of growth on the NAEP," Barone says of the ten-point difference. What's more, the most inexperienced and poorly trained teachers need to stop being shoved into classrooms with the nation's poorest minority students, and unions need to stop protecting ineffective teachers with archaic seniority and tenure policies (which I've written about on this site before). The Department of Education is already incentivizing these sorts of improvements with its $4.35-billion Race to the Top Fund--for which states may qualify only if they demonstrate a commitment to boosting teacher quality--and it should incorporate similar rules into the revised NCLB.

So, while the sluggish NAEP scores are “a reason to sit up and take notice,” in the words of Andrew Smarick, a visiting fellow at the Fordham Institute in Washington, “[they are] not a reason to press the panic button yet.” Indeed, the NAEP scores are indicators of the direction the NCLB reauthorization needs to take--and stark reminders of how quickly policymakers need to get moving.