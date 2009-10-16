--David Runciman's fascinating essay on the social and political consequences of inequality
--William Deresiewicz's review of Margaret Atwood (Deresiewicz's fantastic piece on Jonathan Lethem in this week's TNR is here).
--TNR has some great Afghanistan/Pakistan pieces coming next week. To hold you over, check out Dexter Filkins' profile of Stanley McChrystal and Vanessa M. Gezari's account of a rare Afghan success story
--Conor Friedersdorf's take on Rush Limbaugh's race-baiting
--In British political news, David Brooks has an interesting op-ed on the Tories, Matthew d'Anconca applauds David Cameron's radicalism, and Geoffrey Wheatcroft says Blair--and not Brown--is to blame for Labour's collapse