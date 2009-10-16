Congress is about to write a very big check to America's doctors, apparently without blinking. It may or may not be the right thing to do--more on that in a second. But it does make you wonder why they find it so hard to write a very big check to make sure everybody can get affordable health insurance.

The issue here is what's known as the Sustainable Growth Rate, or SGR. Under the terms of a law passed in 1998, Medicare is supposed to keep its payments in doctors in line with the SGR. In years when physician payments are below the SGR, Medicare is supposed to start paying the doctors more; in years when physician payments are above the SGR, Medicare is supposed to pay them less.

Predictably, physician payments tend to end up on the high side. And, perhaps just as predictably, physicians aren't too keen on that. They complain and, for the last few years, Congress has responded by "postponing" the reduction. It's become an annual ritual of sorts, although it sometimes features high drama. Or high farce, depending upon your perspective.



Nobody thinks this is a good situation.

Among other things, imposing the now-steep cuts really could have some serious effects on physician income--and, as a likely result, access to medical care. That's why many experts think it's time to start over. As the argument goes, we should just admit that Congress will never let those past SGR adjustments take effect, effectively wipe the slate clean, and start over with some new system that tries to control spending on physicians in a less crude, more politically realistic way.