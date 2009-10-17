- Spend and Deliver: Sorry, Health Care Reform Means Higher Taxes, by The Editors
- Against 'Moneyball': Why the Richest Teams in the Game--and not the Lowly A's--Are Dominating the Postseason Once Again, by Buzz Bissinger
- Conservative Crackup: The Pot Calls the Kettle Deranged, by Jonathan Chait
- If Congress Can Find Money to Bribe Doctors, Why Can't It Find Money to Help the Uninsured? by Jonathan Cohn
- 'Where the Wild Things Are' May Not Be for Children, but It's the Most Perceptive Film About Childhood in Ages, by Christopher Orr
- Is There Hope for the Palestinian Security Forces? by Marty Peretz
- A Common Sense Solution for How Goldman Can Rehabilitate Its Image, by Noam Scheiber
- Why the Latest Stimulus Numbers Are Worthless, by Sarah Rahman and Mark Muro
- The 'Freakonomics' Guys Take on Climate Change. Oof. by Bradford Plumer
