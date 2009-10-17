On October 6, the Times' general counsel George Freeman responded that the paper wouldn't run a correction because they weren't wrong: Brauchli was the one who misrepresented himself in his original interview with Pena. “As you point out, we acknowledge that his recent letter to Mr. Pelton gives a different picture of his position. However, we, of course, have no way to account for this discrepancy," Freeman wrote. "We simply have not, and cannot, run corrections when sources at later times, for whatever reasons, give differing accounts fo events.”



Pelton's lawyer struck back in a letter dated October 15. "The Times' apparent willingness to so casually toss Mr. Pelton's career on a scrap heap of shoddy reporting is disheartening," he wrote. "I do not understand what principle you seek to vindicate by refusing this correction. Do you really seek to defend your reporter's reliance on stale notes more than two months old - accurate or not -- and his failure to even attempt to contact Mr. Brauchli for the "Resignation" story? Is this what we should teach our students in First Year Reporting? Is it the Times' practice to fail to even try to contact the subject of a gotcha resignation story -- particularly a story by the Times' media reporter that focuses on the ethical "faux pas" of a rival? Who has committed a "faux pas" here?"

The letter concluded that Pelton would seek legal action if the matter wasn't resolved. Frosts efforts ultimately paid off.

In one way, Pelton and his former bosses at the Post are aligned on one point: both sides felt the Times had been unfairly aggressive in its coverage of salon-gate. Inside the Post newsroom, staffers were especially angered by what they saw as gleeful tone to the Times' coverage, which included a front-page piece on July 2, as well as follow up articles in the Business section and a highly-critical David Carr column headlined “A Publisher Stumbles Publicly at The Post.” "It was completely out the question" one Post staffer told me, referring to the Times' front-page placement of the story on July 2. As one of Weymouth's close friends put it to me: "The New York Times had a free for all."

UPDATE: Richard Perez-Pena's September 12 New York Times article on the resignation of Charles Pelton, "the executive at the center of The Washington Post’s discredited plan to charge power-brokers for private dinners," reported that Pelton had left the paper, and near the end of the piece, quoted a prior interview with Post executive editor Marcus Brauchli, who told the Times in July that he had "not understood that [the salons] would be off the record." Pena's apposition of Pelton's resignation and Brauchli's misunderstanding of the salons' ground rules left me to conclude that Pelton resigned, in large part, because he did not make Brauchli aware of the off-the-record nature of the proposed salons. The implication that Pelton kept his bosses out of the loop is so clear, in fact, that Pelton's lawyer was successful in getting Brauchli to write a letter to Pelton saying Pelton did inform Brauchli of the dinner's OTR ground rules. Pelton's lawyer also succeeded in getting the Times to run a Post-script to Perez-Pena's article on October 17. In the Sept. 12 article, Perez-Pena was careful with his language. I incorrectly stated in my piece that Perez-Pena wrote that Pelton didn't inform Brauchli. That is inaccurate. Perez-Pena implied it; he did not state it explicitly.

Also, I incorrectly said in my piece that Perez-Pena failed to reflect that Brauchli had walked-back his earlier comments on what he did or didn't know about the salons. What I meant to say is that Perez-Pena's Sept. 12 Times piece failed to reflect that it was clear that Brauchli had misspoken about the extent of his knowledge of the salons. By the time Perez-Pena wrote his piece on Pelton's resignation in mid-September, it was evident, as the Washington Post's own July 12 investigation showed, that Brauchli did indeed know about the off-the-record salons despite his earlier claims that he "had not understood" the ground rules. Perez-Pena's piece doesn't include updated comments from Brauchli or acknowledges the apparent contradiction created by his initial statements.