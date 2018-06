In a world without third-party candidates, Jon Corzine would be losing New Jersey's gubernatorial election. He's not an inspiring figure and his poll numbers have been stalled around 40% since April. Yet, ever since independent candidate Chris Daggett joined the race, he has been merrily siphoning votes off of Corzine's opponent. Now it looks like Corzine could win. Click through this TNR slideshow for a look at some other famous third-party spoilers.