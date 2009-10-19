- How the Taliban and Al Qaeda Are Merging--And Why We Should Be Very Worried, by Peter Bergen
- Can R. Crumb Do Justice to the First Book of the Bible? by Robert Alter
- The Administration Finally Has an Official Darfur Policy. But Where’s Obama? by Barron YoungSmith
- Spend and Deliver: Sorry, Health Care Reform Means Higher Taxes , by The Editors
- TNR Flashback: How 'Freakonomics' Is Ruining the Dismal Science, by Noam Scheiber
- Democrats Are Starting Down a Big Problem With Young Voters, by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- TNR Debate: Lawrence Lessig Lets His Transparency Critics Have It, by Lawrence Lessig
- The Behind-the-Scenes Feud Between 'The Washington Post' and 'The New York Times', by Gabriel Sherman
- Beyond Detroit: The Long Shadow of the Auto Industry Collapse, by Howard Wial
- Can We Recreate the Mayo Clinic's Success on a Nationwide Scale? by Harold Pollack
