The Senate Finance Committee has been the focus of so much attention, for so long a time, that it's easy to forget another committee in the Senate passed its own version of reform several months ago.

The Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee had only partial jurisdiction, of course. It couldn't touch Medicare or Medicaid and it couldn't call for new revenue. But it had the opportunity to design a coverage system, including insurance exchanges, plus it had the chance to introduce some quality incentives.

So how good a job did the committee do? And, in an ideal world, how much of HELP's work would Majority Leader Harry Reid incorporate into the final measure that goes to the Senate Floor? To get some guidance on those questions, we've decided to publish the second installment of the Truman Scale.

For readers who missed it the first time, the Truman Scale is TNR's own rating system for health care reform measures. Named for the first president who tried seriously to pass universal health insurance, the Truman scale--which goes from 1 (worst) to 10 (best)--is a composite of scores on three separate criteria: