Trouble is, individual mandates are not necessarily popular. Just ask President Obama, who exploited that fact during his presidential campaign. Remember, Hillary Clinton was the Democrat proposing a mandate; Obama attacked her for it. As the Senate Finance Committee deliberated over its version of reform, it decided to weaken its version of the mandate. It made it easier for people to opt out of the requirement, by demonstrating that buying insurance would be a hardship. It also reduced the penalty that people would face if they didn't comply.

Neither effort was particularly controversial, although both should have been. At some point, if the mandate becomes too weak, it ceases to be effective. People ignore it and then we're back to the problem of young, healthy people opting out of the system. It's not clear whether the reductions the Senate Finance Committee proposed went that far; experts offer different opinions. But the weakening of the mandate is, at the very least, risky.

The senators eager to scale back the mandate, including Democrat Charles Schumer and Republican Olympia Snowe, defended their moves on the grounds that it was unfair to make people pay for insurance that's not affordable. And it's hard to argue with that kind of logic. But that merely gets to the second problem that the insurers rightly cited in their flawed report: The bills in Congress don't do enough about the cost of coverage.

In theory, reform can reduce insurance premiums in a number of ways. It can wring out waste, by creating standard methods of billing and creating electronic medical records to reduce duplication of services. It can focus payment on treatments--and methods of care--that actually make people better. It can change the tax treatment of health insurance, a move most economists believe will encourage people to seek out more efficient policies. And it can leverage government pricing power, by setting hard caps on premiums or creating a public insurance plan that could help drive down prices.

Most of the bills in Congress take some of these steps. But they don't take all of them. And even the cost-cutting reforms the bills do include could stand to be stronger. The Finance Committee, for example, cut a deal with both the drug industry and the hospitals under which the industries agreed to put up with relatively modest cuts in exchange for a promise to face no further reductions. Those industries, and other sectors of the health care system, could stand to give up a lot more. The House and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee bills both include a public insurance option. But even the House version--the stronger of the two--wouldn't save as much money as possible. To be sure, there's reason to think that the cost-cutting measures still in the bills will do at least some good. But it's clear they could go a lot farther.