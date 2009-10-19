Half the brain is still rooting for another comeback, hitting the end of the bungee cord and industry freefall. The other half of the brain is realizing that, finally, maybe the years of talk of “diversification,” embracing new sectors, and riding new economic ponies, is not only necessary, it may have already arrived as a fait accompli.

This schizophrenia regarding the future was on display in the presentation by CAR (Ann Arbor’s Center for Automotive Research). While replaying the same grim job loss and market share numbers as other conference economists, Kristen Dziczek noted that there will still be a giant need for new cars (and auto industry salvation?) because Americans weren’t really changing their behavior and embracing transit, bikes, or other options--the same 87 percent of Americans who drove to work in 1987… were still the 87 percent of Americans driving to work in 2007 and not much has changed since.

Discussion led to a collective confession--yes, the industry, leaders in the auto-impacted region, (and I would argue the nation) had not really, really made the Apollo-like commitment to a green economy yet, that might finally drive the last “clunkers” off the road, while also galvanizing the interests and passions of new generations of young people, looking for their “save the world” project, and hoping for (but not yet finding) it in Detroit.

The day illustrated the biggest challenge we in Detroit and auto country face--a culture weaned and raised (and now retired) on one industry, and the still flickering hope that this dominant industry and its associated way of life will remain, or can somehow be brought back from the near-dead.

As both Detroit’s Dave Egner and Cleveland’s Brad Whitehead, who head similar regional philanthropic efforts designed to aid the economic transition, noted, it is awfully hard to encourage education and lifelong learning in communities that got used to good incomes with a high school education. Cleveland’s Fund for New Economic Future CEO Brad Whitehead put it succinctly: “culture eats strategy for breakfast.”