You may be a bit tired of Ahmadinejad's classes. But here's what one might call his summation lecture. Or maybe it's his introductory lecture. It is clear, it makes fine distinctions. Oh, what a relief: "Some governments and their people always hated the Jews because of the bad conduct of some of them." That "some of them" is a really meaningful subtlety. It shows you how honest Dr. A'jad is. There are other such nuances in his recent discourses.



Perhaps, maybe highly likely, this is a consequence of America's new engagement with Iran. Just think about the contrast between Ahmadinejad when George Bush was president and now when Barack Obama is president. So ghoulish then, so nuanced now.