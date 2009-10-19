With all the focus on a handful of high-profile items, many important features in the House and Senate health reform proposals are being overlooked. And some of these neglected items bear on the fiscal soundness of whatever reform is eventually adopted.



Consider the proposed new federal long-term care program (the “CLASS Act”), which is included in both the House and Senate HELP Committee bills but not in the Finance Committee’s version. Enrollment in the program would be voluntary and open to all active workers and their spouses. In return for monthly premiums, enrollees would be guaranteed cash payments if they become unable to perform certain basic activities—such as feeding and dressing themselves--without assistance. Enrollees would have to pay premiums for a minimum of five years, after which benefits would be paid out of a trust fund consisting of accumulated premiums plus interest earned on its balances. The proposed legislation would give the HHS secretary wide latitude to adjust premiums and benefits to ensure solvency over time.



So far, this sounds like an insurance program, albeit one run by the federal government. But there’s a catch. In a July 6 letter to Senator Kay Hagan, CBO director Douglas Elmendorf estimates that “the proposal’s net effect on the federal budget would be to reduce the budget deficit by about $58 billion during the 2010-2019 period.” And he explains why: “The estimated reduction in the federal budget deficit over the next 10 years is chiefly the result of the five-year vesting requirement; the payout of benefits would not begin until 2016, five years after the initial enrollment in 2011.”

