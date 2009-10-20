An interesting set of some 40 charts depicting poverty levels, inequality, and income distributions covering 191 countries between 1970 and 2006 in a paper from MIT's Maxim Pinkovskiy and Columbia's Xavier Sala-i-Martin. (gated link)

This first one shows that while income inequality (as measured by the Gini coefficient) between countries has fallen sharply, within-country inequality has increased slightly:

These next two charts show the evolution of the ratio of incomes between the 90th and 10th percentiles and the 75th and 25th percentiles: