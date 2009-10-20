Jose Lopez at the San Francisco Fed takes a look at the Fed's power to influence a wide variety of market interest rates and finds that, despite improving economic conditions, the relationship between the fed funds rate (the rate the Fed controls) and other rates is still broken.

The following chart from Lopez's analysis shows the pre- and post-crisis movements of the inflation-adjusted fed funds rate (blue line) and an indicator for 13 different market rates (red line):

The disconcerting thing about this picture is that the gap between the funds rate and market rates is wider now than at any time during the crisis. Lopez also points out, however, that maybe we should be happy with the overall amount market rates have fallen: