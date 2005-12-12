Cinderella Man opens with a brief glimpse of Braddock's promising early years in the ring--the easy money, the beckoning, wide-open future. But it's merely a setup, a ploy to place the subsequent hardships in starker relief. When next we see Braddock, he's lost his money to the stock-market crash and his boxing future to a series of losses. Despite a broken hand, he puts the gloves on for a $50 bout at the armory, a punchless no-contest so pitiful that the boxing commissioner (Bruce McGill) pulls his license. From there it's a sad, if familiar, litany: Waiting at the docks with dozens of other men for the handful of jobs that will be parceled out; watching Mae and the kids see how far they can stretch a slice of meat; having the heat and electricity cut off in the middle of an unforgiving Jersey winter; finally swallowing his pride enough to court charity. All of it, of course, is filmed (by cinematographer Salvatore Totino) with a soft-focus reverence that presents poverty as an economic trial but a moral gift: the radiant faces in a cold, dark apartment; the earnest lessons bequeathed. (When one of the kids is caught having stolen a salami to supplement the family's insufficient larder, Braddock lectures him, "We never steal. No matter what happens." No matter what?)

Viewers wishing to abbreviate their exposure to this portion of the film--I absolve you all, here and now--should fast forward to the 47-minute mark. (I told you Howard laid it on thick.) It is there that Braddock at last gets a small break that turns out to be the biggest break imaginable. His affectionate manager, Joe Gould (Paul Giamatti), gets his license reinstated for a single bout with a purse of $250--in Braddock's straits, the equivalent of a lottery jackpot. One of the fighters on the undercard of a championship fight has bowed out at the last second, and no "legit" boxer wants to step in without having had time to train. Braddock's role is to be "meat," a punching bag for the contender he is facing--a role he is more than happy to accept, given the payday. But amazingly, once in the ring Braddock punches back, hard and often enough to knock his opponent out in the third round. The boxing commissioner knows a good (read: profitable) story when he sees it, so further fights, and victories, follow. Braddock becomes an inspiration for a downcast America, a sign that there is room to hope even in the midst of apparent hopelessness.

When Braddock gets his shot at the title it is against the frightening Max Baer (Craig Bierko), a boxer of uncommon power and ferocity who has already killed two men in the ring. This fact gives Howard an excuse to keep tragedy lurking despite the film's otherwise promising arc: In the long leadup to the championship bout, hardly a scene passes in which someone does not conjure the specter of Braddock dying in the ring. But Ron Howard is not Clint Eastwood, and Cinderella Man is not Million Dollar Baby. Though intimations of disaster persist right up until the last round of the fight, the film ends, as it must, with a triumph of the human spirit.

Such uplift is all well and good, but the best reasons to see Cinderella Man are the performances by Crowe and Giamatti. The former gives Braddock a wry, oddly upbeat air that helps leaven Howard's grim direction. (You know something strange is going on in a movie when the famously glowering Crowe is its one ray of sunshine.) As Joe Gould, Braddock's manager, Giamatti is a delight, a fast-talking mensch (in one of the movie's best lines, he's told "They oughtta put your mouth in a circus") with a hint of sadness around the edges. His emotive patter is a wonderful counterpoint to Crowe's laconic restraint. Zellweger, sadly, fares less well, her Mae having been given little to do but alternate between the wifely roles of dutiful and fearful, supportive and protective. Her expression, a tad squinty even under the best of circumstances, is pinched so tight that one half fears it will never pop back into shape.

Cinderella Man is by no means a great film, but its heartwarming storyline is admirably suited to the winter holidays. 'Tis the season of sap and sentiment, after all, of A Christmas Carol and It's a Wonderful Life, a time when happy endings are measured in part by the depth of the misfortunes that precede them. James Braddock may not make anyone forget Tiny Tim or George Bailey, but after the year he's had he is at least, once again, an underdog.