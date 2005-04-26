Zhang Yimou makes a comeback with House of Flying Daggers

Maybe--hopefully--it was just a one-time concession, an effort to get the Chinese censors off his back once and for all. Regular readers may recall my review last year of Hero, the gorgeous, innovative martial-arts epic by Zhang Yimou that concluded with an appalling paean to authoritarianism in general and the "one China" policy of Tibetan and Taiwanese subjugation in particular. Zhang's followup effort, thankfully, is less morally fraught. Just released on video, House of Flying Daggers shares Hero's balletic choreography, stunning palette, and innovative digital effects, but drops its deplorable politics.

Indeed, while the distinction is left implicit, the message of House of Flying Daggers is very nearly a rebuke to that of its predecessor. Hero ended by applauding individuals' willingness to give up everything--their ideals, their country, their lives--for the good of the Chinese state. But while House of Flying Daggers is also about imperial rule and rebellion, by its conclusion politics have faded far into the background. Although a decisive battle is about to take place between the empire and its resistance, the protagonists have left behind their loyalties to either side, instead fighting and dying for more intimate concerns: for love, for jealousy, for redemption or release. Zhang never bothers to show the clash of armies or let us know its outcome. Empire, rebels, he seems to be saying, what difference does it make who wins in the end?

Set in the ninth century, House of Flying Daggers begins with two government deputies, Jin (Takeshi Kineshiro) and Leo (Andy Lau), assigned to find and kill the new head of a rebel organization known as the Flying Daggers. (This nickname, it will turn out, is not metaphorical.) Rumor has it that a member of the Daggers may be working at a local brothel, the Peony Pavilion. When Jin and Leo investigate, they encounter a blind dancer named Mei (Ziyi Zhang) who makes an attempt on Leo's life and is subsequently arrested. In an effort to get her to lead them to the Daggers' headquarters, Jin breaks her out of jail and escapes with her into the woods. The two are pursued by soldiers--first, a few men sent by Leo, who are in on the subterfuge and know not to harm them; later, battalions sent by a higher up, who feels it will improve the verisimilitude of the exercise if the men make every effort to kill them. Leo, meanwhile, follows behind, occasionally checking in with Jin and offering what little assistance he can--in particular, the advice not to fall in love with Mei. But Jin does, of course, and the three principals are soon caught in a triangle of competing motives, passions, and deceptions that leads to a series of bitter, and ultimately bloody, confrontations.

As great a relief as it is after the ugly moral of Hero, the tragic-romantic conclusion of House of Flying Daggers still falls flat. Even in his earlier, earnestly dramatic films--Ju Dou in 1990, for example--Zhang Yimou's portrayal of love felt a little inert, a sentiment that was announced more clearly than it was conveyed. This stagy formalism persists in House of Flying Daggers, and while it may simply be an issue of awkward cultural translation, it nonetheless makes it hard to empathize too deeply with the characters' loves and losses.