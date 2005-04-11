One of the most remarkable things about Hotel Rwanda, then, is that the movie is not a sermon--or at least not only a sermon. Its backdrop may be this recent history of African horror and Western disgrace but in the foreground it tells a tale intended less to shame than to inspire, that of Paul Rusesabagina, a real-life luxury hotel manager who used his wits, connections, and sheer decency to save more than 1,200 Tutsi and Hutu refugees from the carnage that claimed the rest of his country.

When first we meet Paul, he is buying a case of Cuban cigars with which to grease his business dealings with the Rwandan and foreign elite who congregate at his hotel, the Belgian-owned Milles Collines. A man without politics, he is equally friendly with Nolte's colonel and with top figures in the Rwandan army and the Interhamwe, the Hutu militia that would carry out most of the genocide.

Though Paul is Hutu himself, his wife is Tutsi. (The bitter irony, as the film explains, is that the distinction is largely artificial; when Rwanda was a Belgian colony, the populace was divided into two categories, with those who looked more "European"--lighter skin, narrower noses, etc.--being dubbed Tutsi and the rest Hutu.) Paul is disturbed by the incendiary talk being broadcast by the "Hutu Power" radio station, but he is convinced it will all blow over. When a Tutsi neighbor is dragged from his house by soldiers one night, he does nothing; when Tatiana's brother and sister-in-law consider leaving the country, he dissuades them. But after the Rwandan president's plane is shot down, allegedly by Tutsi rebels, the intermittent Hutu repression blooms into a nationwide killing spree, a scattered yet methodical effort to exterminate the "Tutsi cockroaches."

Spurred by Tatiana, Paul shelters several neighbors, first in his house and later at the hotel. There, the number of refugees he's shielding continues to grow, as the Red Cross, the local Catholic mission, and even the United Nations bring him their orphans, their homeless, their wounded. Paul keeps them alive through a series of bribes, favors called in from powerful friends, and fantastic lies (e.g., telling a Hutu general that the Americans are "watching everything" with spy satellites). He wields the Mille Collines's prestige, too, as a weapon, ensuring that it continues to run smoothly (at least to the outside eye) and intimidating the army and the Interhamwe with its aura of European power and sophistication. And he waits, with Tatiana, his children, and more than a thousand unofficial wards, for an ever-less-likely rescue from the chaos and death lurking beyond the hotel walls.

Hotel Rwanda is a harrowing film, the rare exercise of its kind that succeeds in conveying human tragedy on a scale both vast and intimate. The magnitude of the horror outside the hotel compound is presented only in glimpses--the crumpled bodies and crazed, exultant militiamen that line the roadsides, the zoom-lens footage of a machete massacre shot by a jaded American journalist (Joaquin Phoenix)--but, contrary to the view of some oddly bloodthirsty critics, these glimpses capture the ongoing madness and butchery more than adequately. The danger to Paul and Tatiana and their many charges, meanwhile, is chokingly palpable. Time and again, death stands on the doorstep, in a few cases even crossing the threshold, only to be denied by a last-minute intervention. (So many narrow escapes can't help but smack of cinematic exaggeration, but according to DVD commentary by the real Paul Rusesabagina, some of the escapes were even narrower than conveyed in the film.)