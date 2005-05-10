In the course of the voyage, Team Zissou will steal oceanographic equipment and an espresso machine from Zissou's far more successful competitor Alistair Hennessy (a wonderfully self-regarding Jeff Goldblum); Zissou and Ned will both fall for a pregnant reporter (played by a pregnant Cate Blanchett) tagging along for a magazine story; pirates will attack the ship and kidnap a member of the team; a daring rescue will be undertaken; and the jaguar shark will be encountered once again, though not until after Zissou has run out of dynamite.

The Life Aquatic, in other words, contains a great deal more activity and adventure than Anderson's previous films. Yet, if anything, its pace is more sedate. This is partly because it is his longest movie to date, clocking in at just under two hours. But it is also because as his boyish protagonists have grown older, their metabolisms--and those of the movies themselves--have been slowing down. Where Bottle Rocket and Rushmore are propelled by the ardor and energy of youth, Tenenbaums and The Life Aquatic are characterized more by an air of wistfulness and regret. The evolution is reflected in Anderson's musical choices. In Tenenbaums, the furious British Invasion chords of Rushmore gave way to a coy cover of "Hey Jude." The Life Aquatic continues this progression toward a kind of languid irony, its soundtrack consisting largely of acoustic versions of David Bowie songs, sung in Portuguese by Brazilian musician Seu Jorge.

Casting, too, contributes to The Life Aquatic's peculiar lethargy. In Tenenbaums, Gene Hackman brought infectious enthusiasm and angry undercurrents to the role of Royal. Murray's Zissou, by contrast, is typically laid back, a wry and rather downbeat observer of his own life passing him by. While Murray's drowsy comic gifts are frequently used to delightful effect--is there any actor alive who's better at underplaying a punch line?--they're unable to provide the film with much in the way of forward momentum.

Murray played essentially the same character in Rushmore and in Sophia Coppola's Lost in Translation: a highly successful man who'd lost his enthusiasm for life and was merely going through the motions--the faltering marriage, the career on autopilot and beginning its descent. In those two movies, his inner fires were rekindled by a relationship with someone half his age, still full of vitality and promise. But he has no such tinder in The Life Aquatic. In theory, Owen Wilson's Ned ought to fill that niche. But Wilson, too, is a bit listless, coasting through the role of pipe-smoking straight-arrow instead of taking comic advantage of his casting against type. (This is the first of Anderson's films that Wilson did not co-write, his place having been usurped by Noah Baumbach.) The movie comes most to life in the scenes with Goldblum, whose uptight energy is a nice counterpoint to Murray and Wilson, but his screen time is sadly limited in the film, as in his career of late.

As a result, The Life Aquatic drifts along at a lazy pace, the occasional encounter with pirates notwithstanding. This might not be such a problem if the content of the movie were more amenable to such narrative understatement. But it isn't. The Life Aquatic is Anderson's wackiest film by far, full of over-the-top gags and situations. Its oceans contain Dr. Seuss seascapes and teem with goofy digitized sea creatures--the 60-foot, fluorescent jaguar shark, a rhinestone-encrusted bluefin, glowing "electric jellyfish" that wash up on shore, etc. (A fish able to turn itself inside-out appeared in the trailer but didn't make the cut for the movie.) Even the characters are more openly absurd than in past Anderson films. Klaus (Willem Dafoe), a sycophantic crewmember with a preposterous German accent, is a caricature so cartoonish that he almost could have wandered onto the set from a Coen brothers' project. Humor this broad demands an emphatic tempo, not the idle, tongue-in-cheek pacing that The Life Aquatic provides.