Number of Riders times (Benefit per Rider minus Variable Costs per Rider) minus Fixed Costs.

First, within that calculation he picked an arbitrary interest rate of 5 percent, which, as he points out, makes an enormous difference in the final calculation. But there is a well-functioning market that generates daily the interest rate of a long-term investment, accounting for inflation in addition to all available economic opportunities. As of September 24, 2009, the 20-year inflation-indexed interest rate on U.S. treasury bills was 2.13 percent (the nominal 30-year interest rate was 4.17 percent). The bottom line is that Glaeser’s interest rate of five percent overstates what the market believes an alternative long-term investment is worth.

The second major issue is that Glaeser sets the net operating costs of rail at $0.30 per passenger per mile. Yet, Amtrak’s monthly reports show a more favorable figure. For the year leading up to July of 2008, the operating losses per passenger mile were just $0.11 (see page 65 or C2). Even during the midst of the recession, over the year leading up to July of 2009, the losses were just $0.13 per passenger mile.

Moreover, not all corridors operate at a loss. The Northeast corridor trains brought in a profit of $0.08 per passenger mile for YTD July 2008. Still, to be conservative, I’ll use the minus $0.11 figure in my revised calculations.

The table below shows the results of re-running Glaeser’s formula while changing just two of the variables. I also add the L.A.-Vegas route, which has the second most passengers for corridors under 400 miles, and thus should be a good candidate for HSR. To avoid a recession-induced bias, I use 2008 metro-to-metro air passenger data from that report (this makes the Dallas-Houston passenger total 3.2 million and the LA-Vegas corridor 4.3 million). Finally, note that the calculations below ignore the environmental benefit of rail (which Glaeser puts at $22 million per year for a corridor like Dallas-Houston).