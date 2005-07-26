A Long Time Coming

With A Very Long Engagement, however, Jeunet has finally found a story with gravity sufficient to tether his wilder flights of fancy, one that manages to sustain and even deepen our interest as the minutes tick by. The film, released on video earlier this month, is adapted from the bestselling novel by Jean-Baptiste Rossis (writing under the anagrammatic pseudonym Sebastien Japrisot) and is set during and immediately after the First World War. It opens in 1917, with five French soldiers who have been sentenced to death for self-inflicted wounds they'd hoped would get them sent home from the front. (In at least one case, the wound was actually accidental.) The soldiers' stories are told in rapid, omniscient flashbacks of a kind that will be familiar to any who saw Amélie. But befitting the material the tone is more somber, the narrative gymnastics less audacious. The men have witnessed many horrors--a comrade blown into spattery gobbets of flesh mere feet away, a commanding officer who kicked his dead troops, the digging of graves for soldiers not yet killed--and, as punishment for their self-mutilations, they will face yet another: Rather than firing squad, they will be sent out into No Man's Land, the barren, blasted graveyard between the French and German trenches, to cower in the mud and blood until their inevitable demise at the hands of one army or the other.

The youngest of the five, a boy named Manech, is engaged to be married to a young woman named Mathilde (Audrey Tautou), a pretty orphan with a limp caused by a childhood bout with polio. After the war, Mathilde receives a letter suggesting that Manech, long presumed dead, may have survived after all. She takes this as confirmation of what she has believed all along: If he had died, she would have felt it. And so Mathilde sets out to determine what fate befell her fiancé, searching army documents, interviewing other soldiers, eventually even traveling to the site of the slaughter, where a field of wildflowers has replaced the cratered wasteland. She finds a series of interlocking mysteries--the last wearer of a pair of German boots, the meaning of a letter written in code--that yield fitfully to the power of her dogged hopefulness. She also discovers that she is not alone in her quest: A vengeful prostitute, the lover of another of the condemned men, is conducting a parallel investigation, though with considerably more sinister intent.