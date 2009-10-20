Most under-appreciated feature of health reform: Better dental care for kids. (Jessica Marcy, Kaiser Health News)

Liberal groups are mounting a campaign to improve the affordability protections in health reform. (Chris Frates, Politico)

Everything you ever wanted to know about the insurance excise tax, but were afraid to ask. (Ezra Klein, Ezra Klein, and Ezra Klein, Washington Post)

Note to self: Don't make vacation plans for December. (Brian Beutler, TPM)