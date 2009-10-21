The New York Times has an article about digitally-altered photos, and whether they should be required to come with warning labels -- at least in cases when they change a woman's body to become inhumanly skinny. It sounds like a nutty idea to me. What struck me in the article was this before-and-after shot of Jessica Alba:

Here's what I found strange. To me, the photo on the left looks vastly better. But the one on the right is the digitally altered version. Not only did the studio dramatically change the photo, they made her look a lot less attractive. Am I the only person who thinks this?