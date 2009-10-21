It helps, too, that CBO has apparently determined the strong public option--which would pay at rates pegged to five percent above Medicare--could save somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 billion. Given what happened during the stimulus debate, when centrists in the Senate successfully pushed to scale back the bill, it'd be foolish of Pelosi not to anticipate that move.

What's more, this way Pelosi can force the Blue Dogs, many of whom oppose the public option, to confront the trade-offs as they exist. If they don't want the public option, she can say, how else will they find the money the public option might save?

The fear comes from people who think this move will backfire--by alienating the Blue Dogs, centrists in the Senate, or both. These people note that we're still not all that far removed from August, a time when reform's very survival seemed very much in doubt.

Things look good now, the argument goes, because of united Democratic consensus around the basic principles of reform. But the consensus is fragile. Senators Kent Conrad and Ben Nelson have offered hints they're open to some sort of compromise, but Pelosi's proposal surely goes too far for them. And precisely because centrists in the Senate will never go for such a bold public option, the House's Blue Dogs will scream, particularly if they are forced to commit on this before even seeing what the Senate does.

Meanwhile, the public option threatens almost every special interest group in one way or another. I.e., it's not just the insurers. Fighting all of them, as this argument goes, would be suicidal--even at this late stage of the debate. It's fine to take advantage of the momentum behind the public option. But proposing something this far out, the critics say, could make a workable compromise less likely rather than more.