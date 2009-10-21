Ever wanted to turn health care reform into a drinking game? If so, and if you're in Manhattan tonight, I'll be appearing at Citizen Joe's "Policy on the Rocks" at 8 pm. Citizen Joe is a non-partisan, non-profit group that "promotes awareness and open dialogue on national policy issues"--which isn't so unusual, except they like to hold their events at bars. Tonight's will be at the Merc Bar, at 151 Mercer Street between Houston and Prince. Full details are in the attached flier. I'm used to speaking in lecture halls, not drinking establishments, so it should be an interesting experience for all involved...