Responding to the $20,000 fine a federal judge imposed on her for repeated, frivolous court filings, Birther Orly Taitz explains:

Judge Land's remarks amounted to nothing short of political lynching, which turned into feast and celebration by the media mob.

Because nothing whets the appetite like a good hanging!

Taitz's full response, sprinkled with her distinctive blend of boldface and all-caps accents, is here.