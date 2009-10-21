Harold Pollack is a professor at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and Special Correspondent for The Treatment.

Imagine that you walk outside your home one rainy morning to get your morning paper. You slip and fall on your slippery front steps, breaking your back and suffering irreparable spinal cord damage. Even if you have perfect medical insurance, you would quickly discover that you would need a lot of help. You might need a home health care aid. You might need ramps and equipment for your house, a handicap-accessible van. You might easily deplete your assets buying these goods and services. You might have to, if you end up in an institution or on Medicaid.

If falls and related mishaps such as car crashes don’t scare you, move the film forward a few decades. You are now caring for a spouse experiencing increasing cognitive difficulties, and everything that entails. You are trying to make this work without going crazy or going broke, without depleting the assets of a lifetime you hope to leave for your kids.

Every day, disabled people and their loved ones navigate such financial and logistical challenges. Many of these issues have been neglected in this year’s health reform debate. Candidate Obama supported full-funding for the Community Choice Act (CCA), an important but potentially costly measure. That IOU remains unpaid. Whatever happens in the 2009 health reform, millions of people living with disability will remain subject to the difficulties and indignities that accompany means-tested public aid.