- How Barack Obama Can Sell His Afghanistan Policy So That It Won't Destroy His Presidency, by Patrick J. Egan and Joshua A. Tucker
- Irving Kristol and the Hijacking of Neo-Conservatism, by Nathan Glazer
- An Evening With Musharraf: The Failed Military Dictator's Zany Speaking Tour Goes off the Rails in Baltimore, by Michael Schaffer
- Even Newt Gingrich Recognizes That the Right’s Ideological Litmus Tests Are Bad News, by E. J. Dionne Jr.
- So, How Are Schools Able to Turn Your Children Into Homosexuals Again? by Seyward Darby
- The Consensus on Saving Big Banks Is Finally Beginning to Crack, by Simon Johnson
- Cottle: Catholics Go Trolling for Priests, by Michelle Cottle
- Can Sarah Palin Reverse Oprah's Post-Obama Slump? by Michelle Cottle
- How to Cover High-Risk Patients Without Bankrupting Insurers, by Harold Pollack
- Who Will Solve the Problems Too Small For State Governments But Too Big For Cities? by Mark Muro
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, metro policy debate on The Avenue, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Simon Johnson, Ed Kilgore, Damon Linker, and John McWhorter.